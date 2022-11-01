Shopkeepers urged not to litter on road at George Town

CHENNAI: There are seven dustbins located in George Town, which remain overflowing with garbage. People also dump waste on the road, which has become a mess. This is despite sanitary workers collecting garbage daily. The civic body authorities urged the shop owners and public to dispose of the waste separately.

“We are unable to walk on this road due to the garbage dumped on the road. It leads to space constraints. The residents keep the left-over items next to the trashcan. The street looks messy when the waste is spread all over the place till the sanitary workers clean them,” said Uma Maheshwari, a commuter.

“There are many wholesale stores located here, which is the major reason for the lack of neatness,” she added.

During rainy season, plastic waste floats and causes blockage in the drains, which leads to water stagnation in the area. As many cattle roam in this locality, animals are spotted consuming plastics, which are harmful to their health. In addition, open defecation worsens the situation.

Public complained that unless the civic authorities take severe action against the persons concerned, locals will continue to pollute the locality. The shop owners and residents in the area do not give away their waste to the sanitary workers instead dump it on the road.

“Shop keepers should not litter their garbage everywhere they like. It is overburdening Corporation staff as well as spoiling the aesthetics of the locality. During the rainy season, it leads to an increase in the mosquito menace. There were children and senior citizens who fell sick recently due to the issue,” said K Karthikeyan, a resident of Kothawalchavadi.

A senior Zonal Corporation official did not respond to the calls made by DT Next.