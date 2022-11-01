NE monsoon: Tangedco increases manpower to attend calls in Minnagam

CHENNAI: The number of call handling capacity at Minnagam, the 24X7 call centre for electricity consumers to report their grievances, at a time has been increased from 60 to 75 considering the onset of the northeast monsoon.

There were complaints from consumers that they could not reach the Minnagam as calls to 9498794987 got dropped after being on hold for up to 20 minutes.

After reviewing the pre-monsoon preparatory works, State Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji had last month said the number of calls had been restricted to 60 to not make the facility overstaffed. "However, since more grievance calls are anticipated during monsoon, the facility will be expanded so that at least 75 calls can be answered at a time," he said.