NE monsoon: Tangedco increases manpower to attend calls in Minnagam

CHENNAI: The number of call handling capacity at Minnagam, the 24X7 call centre for electricity consumers to report their grievances, at a time has been increased from 60 to 75 considering the onset of the northeast monsoon.
There were complaints from consumers that they could not reach the Minnagam as calls to 9498794987 got dropped after being on hold for up to 20 minutes.
After reviewing the pre-monsoon preparatory works, State Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji had last month said the number of calls had been restricted to 60 to not make the facility overstaffed. "However, since more grievance calls are anticipated during monsoon, the facility will be expanded so that at least 75 calls can be answered at a time," he said.
Tangedco asks public to precaution measures to avoid electrocution:
Meanwhile, the Tangedco has appealed to the public to adopt precautionary measures to avoid electrical accidents in the wake of the onset of the NE monsoon. The official handle tweeted electrical safety tips for monsoon urging the public to maintain a safe distance from transformer structures, pillar boxes and electric poles.
Tying or securing poultries or domestic animals to electric poles or the stay wires must be avoided, it said, adding that poles should not be used as support to pandals or displaying advertisement boards.
“If any snapped live overhead lines are noticed, people should immediately inform the nearest electricity board office and they should not touch or go near them. The public should approach Tangedco officials to trim tree branches falling on the overhead lines,” it said.
At home, it said that if the consumer felt a shock in any electrical equipment, they should wear a dry rubber slipper and switch off the power supply and inform the local Tangedo office. The switchboards should not be kept in wet areas and near doors or windows which would be kept open, the utility said, urging the consumers not to touch switches with a wet hand.
During thunder or lightning, people should immediately seek shelter in a large sturdy building. If no shelter is nearby, the public should find a low spot away from trees, power lines and poles and metal fences. People should also avoid using electrical appliances and phones during lightning or thunder.
