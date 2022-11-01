Chennai rains: Woman dies after roof collapses in Pulianthope

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old woman was killed after a portion of the roof in her house in Pulianthope caved in and fell on her on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Shanthi. Police sources said that a portion of the already weak building caved in after the rains from Monday evening.

On hearing the sound, neighbours rushed to the scene and alerted authorities. Police and personnel from Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) cleared the debris and secured the woman. She was moved to a hospital nearby where she was declared brought dead.

Police have registered a case.