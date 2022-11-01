City

Chennai Metro records 61.56 lakh passenger footfall in October

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) recorded a passenger footfall of 61.56 lakh in October, while on October 21 alone 2.65 lakh passengers used the Metro service owing to Deepavali.

As per the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) press note, passenger footfall has been increasing since January this year. From about 25.19 lakh passengers in January, with a steady spike, footfall rose to 61.56 lakh last month.

Meanwhile, for October, 18.57 lakh passengers used QR code facility and 36.33 lakh passengers used travel cards.

Easy commuting experience, barrier-free infrastructure compared to other modes of transportations and less travel time are stated as the reasons for passengers preferring Metro service.

