Chennai college to stage Joseph Stein’s Fiddler on the Roof

CHENNAI: Women’s Christian College will stage its annual theatre production on November 3, 4 and 5 at the college premises. The play titled Fiddler on the Roof is based on Joseph Stein’s book, revolving around the Jewish community before and after the Holocaust.

The play is directed by Regin Rose, actor, theatre director, and founder of Chennai Art Theatre. He is also known for his supporting roles in the films- Natchathiram Nagargirathu and Gargi.

Speaking to DT Next, Regin said, “We chose this particular musical because of how the story is able to place a hold relevance in today’s time. We are seeing a lot of people get displaced and lose out on their culture. The musical highlights exactly that and is set in Ukraine.”

He says that the students were given basic theatre exercises and training. “It was actually easy to train them because I’m also an acting coach. So I know understand a student’s pulse,” he says. The tickets will be available at the venue priced at Rs 100 onwards. The show time is at 6.30 pm.