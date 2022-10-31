Private bus, van collide in Kancheepuram, 6 injured

CHENNAI: Six people were injured after a private bus and van collided in Kancheepuram on Monday. A private bus was speeding on the Kancheepuram-Arakonam Road on Sunday night to the bus shed in Karupaditatai village. Police said on the same road, a van from Andhra Pradesh, which had come for a trip to Chennai, collided head-on with the bus and on the impact, six people who were travelling in the van suffered injuries. The onlookers rushed them to the Kancheepuram government hospital and on information the Kancheepuram Thaluk police who visited the spot arranged transport for the other six people of Andhra Pradesh. The police have registered a case.