Monsoon rains: Schools to be closed in Chennai, 3 other dists tomorrow

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the city and its suburbs since Monday evening.
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Following heavy downpours across Tamil Nadu particularly in North Tamil Nadu and Delta districts, the State Government on Monday announced closure of schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts. The closure is restricted to schools but higher educational institutions will continue to be open, said the department. 

The weather office also warned heavy rains for Namakkal, Erode, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Vellore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam districts. 

The weather office also warned that the State would receive surplus heavy rains in districts like the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul.

