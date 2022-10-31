Heavy rain lashes Chennai, to continue for next 3 hours

Chennai witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday causing inconvenience to motorists and affecting traffic across the city.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecast that the rain is likely to continue in Chennai and several districts of Tamil Nadu for the next three hours.

Heavy rain lashed several areas in the city, including Egmore, Arumbakkam, Broadway, Tondiarpet and Thiruvottriyur. Several roads and streets in the city witness water logging with the ongoing stormwater drain (SWD) making the situation even worse for the public.