Heavy rain lashes Chennai, to continue for next 3 hours

Chennai witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday causing inconvenience to motorists and affecting traffic across the city.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecast that the rain is likely to continue in Chennai and several districts of Tamil Nadu for the next three hours.
Heavy rain lashed several areas in the city, including Egmore, Arumbakkam, Broadway, Tondiarpet and Thiruvottriyur. Several roads and streets in the city witness water logging with the ongoing stormwater drain (SWD) making the situation even worse for the public.
As per the RMC bulletin, due to atmospheric downward circulation prevailing over Southwest Bay of Bengal along the northern Sri Lankan coast moderate rain with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur in Chennai, Thiruvallur, and Kanniyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu during the next three hours.
At least 18 districts - Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram to experience light to moderate rain.
As of 7.30 pm, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Kanyakumari 18 mm, Goodwill school Villivakkam 12.5 mm, Anna University 8 mm, MRC Nagar 7 mm and YMCA Nandhanam received 3 mm .
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android