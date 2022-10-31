Death and taxes: People around the world celebrate the inevitable

CHENNAI: Halloween is not all about dressing up like your favourite character from your favourite TV show, movie, book or even a game, trick-or-treating, or even heists. It’s about tradition and culture and what death means in different places around the world and how it is celebrated. Here is a list of interesting festivals around the world.

Day of the Dead, Mexico

If you have watched the Disney-Pixar film Coco, you know what this festival is all about. The Day of the Dead otherwise known as Dia de los Muertos is celebrated in Mexico on November 1 and 2. On this day, friends and family gather and pay their respects to loved ones who have departed. They make small home altars called ofrendas and place the favourite food and beverages of those departed. Family and friends also visit their graves and place gifts. This festival celebrates the life their loved ones lived and honours their memory.