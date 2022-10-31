Chennai Metro Water Board gears for NE monsoon

CHENNAI: To meet the contingencies arising during the monsoon period, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has done various preparedness works in all the zonal areas around the clock in the city. The 15 area offices will function to receive the complaints from the public and convey the information to the concerned locations to attend the same.

The issue will be addressed regarding water treatment plants, water distribution stations, sewage pumping stations, and sewage treatment plants that are functioning throughout the day with the required technical and non-technical staff.

During rainy season, the majority of areas experience poor drinking water quality, so to ensure the quality of water is good. The board has decided to conduct an inspection every first and third week by area engineers along with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) assistant health officers. And every second and fourth week, a joint meeting will be organised, read a press release from CMWSSB.

In addition, a minimum of 100 sandbags will be stocked in each of the pumping stations to prevent rainwater entering stations.

To address the issue at the earliest, all the area engineers will see that the deputy area engineers’ and depot engineers are available, the grievances will attend emergency works within 15 minutes. Places identified as chronic sewer streets and flood prone areas to ensure that the blockage of sewage is removed.

The board instructed the deputy area engineers and depot engineers to conduct regular inspections in the streets vulnerable to floods and sewer overflow.

To prevent contamination of drinking water in the city, steps should be taken. In case of water contamination due to leak or pipleine, water supply will be arranged to the concerned location or street through mobile water supply, the press release added.