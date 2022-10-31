Bank fined Rs 5 lakh for not returning house documents

CHENGALPATTU: A woman who sued a private bank that reportedly refused to return her house documents that she had pledged seven years ago has been awarded Rs 5 lakh as compensation and Rs 10,000 to cover her legal fees.

The complainant Kalpana of Alambakkam had pledged her house documents in a private bank in the year 2016 and had taken a loan of Rs 9 lakh. She diligently paid all her dues and also paid the interest amount promptly without missing any dues. However, after she paid her loan amount and requested the bank to return her documents they refused to do so and did not respond to her repeated queries.

Frustrated, Kalpana sued the bank in the Chengalpattu consumer court a few years ago demanding justice. On Monday, the court heard her case and directed the bank to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation and also pay her legal fees of Rs 10,000.