City

Youth held for marrying minor girl in Chennai

The arrested person was identified as M Praveen of Nadukuthagai near Thiruninravur.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: City Police have arrested a 20-year-old youth under the POCSO (protection of children from sexual offences) act for allegedly marrying a minor girl near Maduravoyal.

Police investigations revealed that Praveen entered into a relationship with a 17-year-old girl who was staying at her relative’s house.

On October 28 (Friday), the girl went missing after which the family members filed a complaint.

Maduravoyal Police rescued the girl from the arrested person and found that the two of them got married at a temple.

Subsequently, Virugambakkam AWPS (all women police station) registered a case and arrested Praveen.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.

