Tiruvallur collector held meeting on bonded labour system

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur Collector Alby John Varghese on recently held a review meeting with the members of district level vigilance committee and stakeholders on bonded labourers issues and discussed on enforcement of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act 1976 to eradicate the ill-practices.

Assistant superintendent of police of Tiruvallur Vivekananda Shukla and officials from various departments have participated in the meeting.

The officials discussed various measures to bail out the people caught in the clutches of the bonded labour system. It may be recalled that the labour department has roped in civil organisations to conduct surveys in 11 districts, including Tiruvallur , where the bonded labour system prevails.