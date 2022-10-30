Teenager electrocuted near Chennai

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old boy who was playing with his friends near the house of the panchayat president of Echoor village near Sriperumbudur was electrocuted on Sunday, after he came in contact with a live wire.

The deceased was identified as M Naresh, a class 10 student at the Molachur government higher secondary school. He lived with his family in Echoor. His father works at an automobile firm in Sriperumbudur.

On Sunday morning, Naresh was playing with his friends near an old house of Panchayat president, Kumudha Dominic.

When the boys were playing near the house, Naresh touched a livewire and he was thrown to the ground. Alarmed, the boys alerted the elders in the village and he was taken in a vehicle to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead.

On information, Sunguvarchathiram Police moved the boy’s body to Sri Perumbudur government hospital for autopsy. Police have registered a case and are investigating. Police are also enquiring the panchayat president about the maintenace in the old house.