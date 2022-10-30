Chennai metro water board appoints special officers for 15 zones

CHENNAI: As the Northeast Monsoon commenced over the state, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) appointed 15 special officers for each zone to monitor field work carried out during the night time in November.
From November 1 to November 30, the works will be carried out by the Chennai metro water board during the monsoon season. The board has appointed 15 executive engineers as special officers to monitor field work carried out during the night hours in all areas in 15 zones.
These special officers will carry out coordination work with the Greater Chennai Corporation, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, and Highways Department. In addition, the public is requested to address the grievances related to drinking water supply and sewage disposal in their area by contacting the mentioned special officers.
The details of the officers incharge with their contact numbers:
Zone 1 - Thiruvottriyur - N Singaravelan - 8144930970
Zone 2 - Manali - VA Ezhumalai - 8144930570
Zone 3 - Madhavaram - C Joyce Sumathi - 8144931122
Zone 4 - Tondiarpet - J Lakshmi Devi - 8939856188
Zone 5 - Royapuram - Paavai Kumar - 8144930444
Zone 6 - Thiru Vi Ka Nagar - K Ramamurthy -8144930958
Zone 7 - Ambattur - V Anbarasi - 8144930956
Zone 8 - Anna Nagar - MS Akiladeshwari -8144930728
Zone 9 - Teynampet - S Vennila - 8144931144
Zone 10 - Kodambakkam - A Bhuvaneshwaran - 8144930540
Zone 11 - Valasaravakkam - A Pushpalatha -8144930625
Zone 12 - Alandur - K Uma - 8144930690
Zone 13 - Adyar - KM Venkataraman -8144930848
Zone 14 - Perungudi - S Prema -8144930924
Zone 15 - Shollinganallur - K Kalaiselvan -8144930589
