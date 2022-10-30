Chennai metro water board appoints special officers for 15 zones

CHENNAI: As the Northeast Monsoon commenced over the state, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) appointed 15 special officers for each zone to monitor field work carried out during the night time in November.

From November 1 to November 30, the works will be carried out by the Chennai metro water board during the monsoon season. The board has appointed 15 executive engineers as special officers to monitor field work carried out during the night hours in all areas in 15 zones.

These special officers will carry out coordination work with the Greater Chennai Corporation, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, and Highways Department. In addition, the public is requested to address the grievances related to drinking water supply and sewage disposal in their area by contacting the mentioned special officers.

The details of the officers incharge with their contact numbers:

Zone 1 - Thiruvottriyur - N Singaravelan - 8144930970

Zone 2 - Manali - VA Ezhumalai - 8144930570

Zone 3 - Madhavaram - C Joyce Sumathi - 8144931122

Zone 4 - Tondiarpet - J Lakshmi Devi - 8939856188

Zone 5 - Royapuram - Paavai Kumar - 8144930444

Zone 6 - Thiru Vi Ka Nagar - K Ramamurthy -8144930958

Zone 7 - Ambattur - V Anbarasi - 8144930956

Zone 8 - Anna Nagar - MS Akiladeshwari -8144930728

Zone 9 - Teynampet - S Vennila - 8144931144

Zone 10 - Kodambakkam - A Bhuvaneshwaran - 8144930540

Zone 11 - Valasaravakkam - A Pushpalatha -8144930625

Zone 12 - Alandur - K Uma - 8144930690

Zone 13 - Adyar - KM Venkataraman -8144930848

Zone 14 - Perungudi - S Prema -8144930924

Zone 15 - Shollinganallur - K Kalaiselvan -8144930589