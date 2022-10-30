385 gram gold smuggled in DVD writer

CHENNAI: Customs officials have seized gold worth 40 lakhs from two passengers and cigarettes worth Rs 3.5 lakh which they tried to smuggle.
One of the passengers who came from Dubai on Friday had smuggled 385 grams of gold by concealing it inside a DVD writer. Customs offiicals intercepted the passenger on specific input and secured the gold.
The value of the seized gold is about Rs 17 lakh. On Friday, customs officials also seized 525 grams of gold from another passenger who had concealed it in his clothes. The value of the seized gold is about Rs 23 lakh.
