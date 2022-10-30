186 officers inducted into Indian Army

CHENNAI: A total of 186 Officers — 151 Gentlemen Cadets and 35 Women cadets — were today inducted into the Indian Army after a spectacular Passing out Parade held at India’s premier defence training establishment, the Officers Training Academy (OTA) here.
Eight Gentlemen Cadets and 28 Women Cadets from friendly foreign countries also completed their training.
A spectacular military parade at the Parameshwaran Drill Square of the OTA marked the passing out ceremony of Short Service Commissioned Officers of the batches SSC-114 and SSC(W)-28 of gentlemen officers and ladies respectively.
The immaculate drill of Officer Cadets marching to enthralling martial tunes left the audience spellbound.
It was a proud moment for the officer cadets and their parents, as also the Instructors and Administrative Staff of OTA, who over the last one year of integrated training have seen the transformation of these proud men and women into future leaders of the Indian Army.
A total of 151 Gentlemen Cadets and 35 Women Cadets Courses got commissioned into various Arms and Services of the Indian Army today.
The Parade was reviewed by Lt Gen Batoo Tshering Chief Operation Officer, Royal Bhutan Army, who also presented the Sword of Honour to M Pavithra, OTA Gold Medal to Gourav Saklani, Silver Medal to M Pavithra and the Bronze Medal to Shubham Mallikarjun Nesaragi.
