186 officers inducted into Indian Army

CHENNAI: A total of 186 Officers — 151 Gentlemen Cadets and 35 Women cadets — were today inducted into the Indian Army after a spectacular Passing out Parade held at India’s premier defence training establishment, the Officers Training Academy (OTA) here.

Eight Gentlemen Cadets and 28 Women Cadets from friendly foreign countries also completed their training.

A spectacular military parade at the Parameshwaran Drill Square of the OTA marked the passing out ceremony of Short Service Commissioned Officers of the batches SSC-114 and SSC(W)-28 of gentlemen officers and ladies respectively.