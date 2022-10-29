City

Snatcher targeting elderly women nabbed in Alandur

Rameesha of Ponniamman Koil Street was on her morning walk when a biker snatched her 10-gram gold chain on October 22.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Police arrested a man for allegedly snatching a 73-year-old woman’s gold chain in Alandur.

After checking the CCTV footage from the neighbourhood, St Thomas Mount police arrested B Harish Bala (25). Officials said he targeted elderly women, and added that they have seized 41-gram jewellery from him.

