Man arrested for driving school van while drunk in Madipakkam

CHENNAI: A school driver who drove the vehicle after consuming liquor was arrested in Madipakkam on Friday.

The accused, Jayavel of Madipakkam, was working as a van driver at a private school near Madipakkam. While taking the students home on Thursday evening, Jayavel allegedly drove in a rash manner, lost control of the van, and rammed a stationary car.

In the impact, two students sustained minor injuries. Alleging that he was drunk at the time of the accident, parents lodged complaints with the school management.

Based on the information they received, officials from St Thomas Mount traffic investigation went to the school and arrested Jayavel on Friday. Further inquiry is on.