Madhavaram residents continue to protest against Metro realignment

CHENNAI: Strongly opposing the Metro realignment in the area, several residents of Madhavaram staged a protest urging the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to go back to the original plan as per the Detailed Project Report (DPR), on Saturday.

Additionally, residents also insisted CMRL to reinstate the Thapalpetti station as per DPR. Though the CMRL officials met residents on October 19, following the initial protest by the residents, no action or clarification has been issued from the official’s end, allege residents.

Madhavaram area falls under corridor 3 of the Metro phase II construction, which is actively being carried out in the city. Owing to this, the CMRL has acquired vacant lands in Madhavaram and has also paid compensation to land owners.

Despite acquiring lands for construction, CMRL has recently sent notices to residents of Palaniappa Nagar and KKR Gardens to allow department staff to survey and inspect their houses.

As the realignment is set to pass underneath the residential colonies, residents say that nearly 50 houses will have direct impact and about 300 houses in the surrounding areas will face indirect impact, and on overall affecting more than 1,000 individuals.

Hence, residents of Palaniappa Nagar, KKR Garden, Kannapuram and surrounding area of Thapalpetti junction united to oppose the realignment and reinstate Thapalpetti.

“The sudden realignment is unwarranted and has led to mental trauma. We request CMRL to go back to the original plan. And also reinstate Thapalpetti station, which will be helpful for about 50,000 people in the area, even those living in interior Madhavaram,” said a resident.