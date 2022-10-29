Former DGP’s daughter-in-law arrested

CHENNAI: City police on Saturday arrested Sruthi, daughter-in-law of former DGP, G Thilagavathi on assault charges for allegedly assaulting a woman in a mall in Anna Nagar.

A video of the arrested woman entering into fisticuff with another woman, who is allegedly in a relationship with her husband has emerged.

A month ago, Sruthi had filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband and his family members.

Police sources said that the couple are separated and on knowing that her husband is with another woman at a mall, Sruthi went there on October 25 and picked up a fight.

Based on the other woman’s complaint, Thirumangalam police registered a case and arrested Sruthi from her residence in K K Nagar on Saturday morning.