City

Former DGP’s daughter-in-law arrested

A video of the arrested woman entering into fisticuff with another woman, who is allegedly in a relationship with her husband has emerged.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: City police on Saturday arrested Sruthi, daughter-in-law of former DGP, G Thilagavathi on assault charges for allegedly assaulting a woman in a mall in Anna Nagar.

A video of the arrested woman entering into fisticuff with another woman, who is allegedly in a relationship with her husband has emerged.

A month ago, Sruthi had filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband and his family members.

Police sources said that the couple are separated and on knowing that her husband is with another woman at a mall, Sruthi went there on October 25 and picked up a fight.

Based on the other woman’s complaint, Thirumangalam police registered a case and arrested Sruthi from her residence in K K Nagar on Saturday morning.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Arrested
DGP
City police
Anna nagar
Police sources
Former DGP
daughter-in-law
domestic violence complaint

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in