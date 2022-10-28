Chennai's IMH inmates tie the knot, get job offers from Ma Su

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian attended a special wedding that was held at the Institute of Mental Health, Chennai on Friday of two inmates, who met while seeking rehabilitation at the institute. The wedding marks significance as it's the first in the history of the 200 years old institute.

The couple, Mahendran(42), from Chennai, and Deepa (36), who got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of the near and dear ones, met each others two years ago while they were battling mental health disorders.

Taking to Twitter the Health Minister congratulated the couple and wrote,"The couple who were treated and recovered at Kilpauk Institute of Mental Health, Chennai were given job offers to work in the hospital as a wedding gift at the ceremony held there."

Check his post here: