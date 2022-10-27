Water supply to be hit in South Chennai for two days: Details here

CHENNAI: As maintenance works at Nemmeli desalination plant have been scheduled, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) will stop drinking water supply to south Chennai on Saturday and Sunday.

As per a Metrowater press release, water supply will be temporarily stopped in Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Perungudi, Injambakkam, Neelankarai and Sholinganallur from 9am on Saturday to 9am on Sunday.

"Residents are requested to store adequate quantities of water in advance and contact area engineers for urgent water needs," the release said.

Contact numbers of area engineers are 8144930913 (Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur), 8144930914 (Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Perungudi) and 8144930915 (Injambakkam, Neelankarai, Sholinganallur).