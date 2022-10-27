Man performs puja to ward off evil, falls to death from building

CHENNAI: A 70-year-old man who went to perform puja to ward off evil in a newly-constructed building in Pallavaram with a hen, died after falling from the open provision for lift on the third floor of the building which was kept open to fix the elevator on Thursday. The hen survived and the deceased was identified as Rajendran. Lokesh of Pollichalur who constructed an apartment in Pallavaram was planning for a housewarming ceremony on Friday. Following that on Thursday early morning, Lokesh asked Rajendran (70) to visit the apartment and conduct puja to get rid of the evil eyes. Police said on Thursday around 4 am Rajendran visited the apartment with a hen and started the pooja. Police said Rajendran who stepped accidently inside the space that is allocated to fix the elevator fell from the third floor and died on the spot with severe injuries.

On information, the Shankar Nagar police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to the Chromepet GH. Police said Rajendran was a wage worker and was staying in the locality for the past few months. The police have registered a case and are investigating with the apartment owner Lokesh. The hen which Rajendran brought was not injured and it flew away from the house.