Incomplete SWD works a complete nightmare

CHENNAI: Even after a 24-year-old journalist died after falling into the pit dug for a storm water drain (SWD), the blame-game continues among government department officials.

The SWD works in many places in the city, including Wall Tax road, Perambur, KK Nagar, and Mambalam are not covered with barricades even as construction is underway.

“These pits are dangerous to pedestrians, and also for two-wheeler riders during the rainy season. Despite complaints raised by the public at Zonal level, there is no response,” fume residents.

There are over half a dozen open pits over the Storm Water Canal on Perambur High Road north side. In the event of flooding, pedestrians normally walk on the edges of the road and the incidence of falling into the pits is higher. There are no barricades or warning boards placed on the dug-up sites.