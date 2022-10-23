City

TV channel employee falls into SWD pit in MGR Nagar; dies

Muthukrishnan died falling in the pit with steel bars piercing him.
CHENNAI: In a tragic incident in Chennai's MGR Nagar, a private television channel employee fell into the pit dug for storm water drain (SWD) works and died due to the fall.

In preparation to tackle the Northeast monsoon, SWD works are in progress across Chennai to avoid flooding similar to last year.

Muthukrishnan, an employee of a tv channel, was going back from work at near Kasi theatre in MGR Nagar on Saturday night. On his way he slipped into the SWD pit and ran through steel bars.

The severely injured Muthukrishnan was rushed to Royapettah Government Hospital for he was receiving treatment since this morning. He was pronounced dead after he failed to respond to treatment.

Muthukrishnan was visited by Health Minister Ma Subramanian at the hospital.

