Corporation tenders awarded in transparent manner: Velumani

CHENNAI: Refuting the allegations against him in connection with the awarding of Greater Chennai Corporation and Coimbatore Municipal Corporation tenders during his stint as the Local Administration Minister, AIADMK leader SP Velumani informed the Madras High Court that all the procedures were followed properly and the tender awarding process was executed in a transparent manner.

Representing the former minister, senior advocate SV Raju made this submission before a division bench of Justices PN Prakash and Justice RMT Teekaa Raman.

The petitioner Velumani sought direction to quash two FIRs filed against him on charges of awarding tenders to the firms run by his friends and acquaintances.

The senior advocate informed the HC that his client has no role in awarding the corporation tenders as the rules were followed scrupulously. “My client was not even a member of the tender awarding committee. No officials were booked in the case but the petitioner, a politician, was booked,” senior advocate Raju argued.

He further submitted that the Madras High Court had ordered a preliminary inquiry and appointed DVAC DSP R Ponni to conduct the investigation.

“The officer conducted the preliminary inquiry under the supervision of the court and submitted a final report. As the report gave a clean chit to our client, the government withdrew the cases in 2020. While this is the case, the new government filed fresh FIRs with a political motive,” the senior lawyer noted.

He further argued that since the court ordered the preliminary inquiry, it is up to the court to decide whether or not the FIR should be filed.

“The DVAC cannot file the FIR on its own without the consent of the HC,” Velumani submitted through his counsel.

The senior advocate also noted that as per Section 17 (A) 1 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, no police officer shall conduct any enquiry or inquiry or investigation into any offense alleged to have been committed by a public servant under this Act, where the alleged offense is relatable to any recommendation made or decision taken by a such public servant in discharge of his official functions or duties, without the previous approval from the government.

“In this case, the government’s approval was received only for the preliminary inquiry and not for filing the fresh FIRs, ” senior lawyer Raju submitted.

Senior Advocate Siddhartha Dave who appeared for Velumani in the Disproportionate Asset case submitted that without getting the responses of his client, the case was filed. “To file a DA case, it is mandatory to get the response of the concerned party regarding his wealth and properties. However, DVAC did not send any notice to Velumani but filed the DA case alleging that he accumulated wealth worth Rs.58 crore disproportionate to his income during his term as the minister,” the senior advocate argued.

Recording these submissions, the bench adjourned the matter to Friday for further hearing.