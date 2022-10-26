City

Youngsters catch 7-foot crocodile in Nedungundram lake

Residents said that in the past few years, over 10 crocodiles have been found in the lake.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The public caught a seven-foot long crocodile in Nedungundram and handed it to the forest department on Wednesday.

During the early hours on Wednesday, residents spotted the reptile near the lake bed in Nedungundram. Soon, a group of youngsters got together and tied it using a rope.

Later, forest officials from Velachery, who visited the spot upon information, from the residents took the crocodile with them.

“We’ve filed complaints informing about the crocodile movement, but officials gave a clean chit stating that there were none found in the lake,” rue residents. “The forest department should check the lake completely and catch all the crocodiles since the lake bed is also play area for children as well. Often villagers visit the lake for washing purposes too.”

It may be noted that in the past, foresters have fished out crocodiles from water bodies in Sadanandapuram, Alapakkam, Perungalathur and Nedungundram — all in Chengalpattu district.

