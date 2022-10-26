Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 158th day in Chennai

CHENNAI: A litre of petrol and diesel in Chennai were being sold unchanged for the last 157 days at Rs 102.63 and at Rs 94.24 respectively.

For the 158th consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.

The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.

Henceforth, oil companies are regulating petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, keeping a check on fluctuation.