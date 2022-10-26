Man who trespassed IAF campus handed over to Chennai police

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old man who trespassed on the IAF campus was handed over to the police on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, the security officers in the IAF noticed a man jumping inside the compound and soon they surrounded him at gunpoint and was taken for inquiry. Police sources said he had consumed liquor and was identified as Gokul of Pallikaranai. Later he was handed over to the Selaiyur police and the police during the inquiry found that Gokul had consumed liquor without knowing that it was a restricted area Gokul had climbed the compound wall and jumped inside the IAF campus. The Selaiyur police have registered a case and are verifying the background of Gokul and also investigating whether it was an intentional act.