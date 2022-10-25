City

Wikki-Nayan surrogacy soup: Detailed report to be out tomorrow

The minister made the announcement while talking at a press conference at Government Kilpauk Medical College today.
(L)Nayanthara with her baby, Ma Subramanian
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that a detailed report on Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s surrogacy issue will be released tomorrow evening.

After the State Health Department initiated an inquiry into the issue, the couple issued a clarification that their marriage was registered around 6 years ago and that the surrogate mother was Nayanthara’s relative.

Earlier, the department officials said that details about the clarification will be given within a week and a committee, formed by the Directorate of Medical Services (DMS). Since the law in India requires a couple to stay married for a minimum of five years to opt for surrogacy, the couple’s marriage registration certificate has been submitted for verification.

After Vignesh Shivan shared the news of becoming parents to twins via surrogacy on Instagram, lawyers, and several others questioned the legality of their surrogacy, as they had had a lavish wedding just four months back in one of the premier hotels in the city. Photos of the bride and the groom from the ceremony had gone viral on social media.

