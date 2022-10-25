Walker finds gun in Marina beach, probe on

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Marina beach after a morning walker found a gun in the sands, near the Light house on Tuesday morning.

Police said N Suresh, a resident of Nochikuppam who was there for morning walk, found the gun.

Realising that it was a real gun, he handed it over to constable Arockiaraj attached to the Coastal Security Group (CSG), who took the weapon to his senior officials. After confirming it that it was an actual gun, officials filed a complaint with the Marina police station. City police said there were no bullets in the gun.

The Marina police have registered a case and investigations are underway to trace the owner of the gun.

A senior officer said they have questioned few persons in connection with the incident, and added that details about its ownership were expected to emerge in the coming days.