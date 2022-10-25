This Chennai-based online brand makes made-to-order fit tee

CHENNAI: Chennai-based Hungover is a made-to-order T-shirt brand that’s the first of its kind in the country. They specialise in making premium essentials with a primary focus on fit.

Gaurav Goenka, the co-founder of Hungover, tells us, “Sustainability is of core value and we aim to eliminate wastage in production. We use tech-based algorithms to generate the ideal fit for our clients. The process begins with the client answering a few questions based on our algorithm. Some of the basic questions will be the clients’ height, general garment size and so on. Once we get a client’s measurements, we send them a free fitting sample. Then, the client can make the desired measurement changes and finalise the order.”