This Chennai-based online brand makes made-to-order fit tee

CHENNAI: Chennai-based Hungover is a made-to-order T-shirt brand that’s the first of its kind in the country. They specialise in making premium essentials with a primary focus on fit.
Gaurav Goenka, the co-founder of Hungover, tells us, “Sustainability is of core value and we aim to eliminate wastage in production. We use tech-based algorithms to generate the ideal fit for our clients. The process begins with the client answering a few questions based on our algorithm. Some of the basic questions will be the clients’ height, general garment size and so on. Once we get a client’s measurements, we send them a free fitting sample. Then, the client can make the desired measurement changes and finalise the order.”
Hungover (hungover.in) that was launched in August 2021, is founded by Anurag and Gaurav Goenka.
Gaurav admits that the best part of an online brand is that it allows people to buy a made-to-order fit tee from anywhere. “You can place the order from anywhere. Our team ensures that you will get a perfect-fit T-shirt without taking measurements physically. We have four styles now — crew neck tee, V-neck tee, polo and henley,” he adds.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android