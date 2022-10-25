Over 2.60 lakh passengers travelled by Metro Rail on October 21

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) witnessed 2.63 lakh passenger footfall on October 21.

The day before, around 2.48 lakh passengers took the Metro Rail.

According to CMRL press note, 22,383 passengers travelled from Puruthchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro station, 14,142 passengers from Guindy Metro station and 14,106 passengers from Tirumangalam Metro station.

The single-day passenger flow has also been constantly high this year.

From 1.35 lakh passengers on January 3, it spiked to 2.02 lakh on June 3 followed by 2.46 lakh on September 30 and 2.63 lakh on October 21.

The CMRL was able to handle the passenger flow better ahead of the festival, as it had extended the peak hour service till 10 pm on October 20, 21 and 22. The regular peak hour service is between 5 pm and 8 pm.