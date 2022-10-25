30-yr-old tries to use old flight ticket, held at airport

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh, who was sent back from Kuwait only a day ago for not carrying proper travel document, was detained and handed over to the Chennai airport police on Monday when he tried to travel again – this time using an old air ticket.

Raman of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh had gone to Kuwait on Sunday. When the immigration officials there checked his travel documents, they found that some of them were fake. He was not allowed to enter the country and was instead sent back. Around 6.30 am on Monday, when Raman reached Chennai airport, the Immigration officials let him off with a warning.

However, ignoring the warning and the risks, Raman decided to travel again to Kuwait and came to the airport in the evening. When he showed his old flight ticket, the security personnel did not notice the date and allowed him to enter. But when he presented the ticket at the Air India counter to collect his boarding pass, the staff found it was an old ticket.

The staff refused to give him the boarding pass and told him that he would not be allowed to travel within such a short period of being caught and sent back for using a fake document. When he started to argue with the staff, security officers detained him.

He was taken to the airport station and further inquiry is on.