’Tis a good talk: Workshop on overcoming procrastination in Chennai

CHENNAI: Have you struggled with procrastination all your life? Or do you think the pandemic had a role to play? Whatever may be the reason, explore yourself at an experiential workshop in the city on ‘Overcoming Procrastination’ by The Good Talk on October 30 at The Garden Café, Chetpet.

Speaking to DT Next about the inception of The Good Talk, its founder Ezhil Meena, who is also a psychologist and assistant professor, says, “Only people who study psychology or have something to do with it professionally are able to benefit from the subject. I felt psychology offers a lot of strategies and techniques that can be applied in everybody’s life but people don’t have the means to get their hands on this knowledge.”

Ezhil started The Good Health in 2018 to make psychological resources available to everyone to learn and apply in life. Being a movie buff and an avid reader, she finds coping mechanisms and psychological themes in any form of art.

“Sometimes I curate my workshops around a movie, a book, or even a show. It could be Harry Potter or FRIENDS or anything that’s popular at the moment so that people immediately relate to it and are able to incorporate it into their lives. We started this when the film Inside Out was released,” she recalls.