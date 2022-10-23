City

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 155th day in Chennai

The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.
Representative Image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A litre of petrol and diesel in Chennai were being sold unchanged for the last 154 days at Rs 102.63 and at Rs 94.24 respectively.

For the 155th consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.

Henceforth, oil companies are regulating petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, keeping a check on fluctuation.

