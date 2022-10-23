People thronged at fish market on Sunday; prices surged

CHENNAI: After a month, the city's fish markets witnessed brisk sales on Sunday as the Tamil auspicious month, Puratasi ends. It led to a steep increase in the price by 40 percent. And the rates are likely to remain costly for at least a month, said fishermen.

"As many as two thousand customers, both public and retailers purchased fish. There was high demand from 4 am today. The majority of people consume seafood for almost a month. However, only fewer boats ventured into the sea due to a warning issued for a cyclonic storm," said K Rajan, a fisherman at Kasimedu fishing harbour.

He added that as there was a change in the sea wave pattern, the fishermen were able to catch around 30 tonnes of fishes against 10 tonnes on normal days. Though the warning for fishermen continues, limited trawlers will venture, but there won't be a shortage of fish till the annual fishing ban in April 2023.

Even the retail fish shops in the city witnessed huge crowds at markets. However, the prices remained the same as wholesale rates. Vendors stated that since it was the week of Sunday after the Puratasi month ended.

"We didn't increase the price, but from next weekend it is expected to surge at least 15 percent more than the wholesale market. Especially export fishes such as seer fish (vanjiram), red snapper (shankara), prawns and crabs," said T Sivakumar, a retail vendor at Chindatripet fish market.

At present, seer fish is sold for Rs 800 - 900 per kg, red snapper and crab Rs 300 per kg each, prawns Rs 350 per kg, black pomfret Rs 500 per kg, and anchovy sold for Rs 350 per kg.