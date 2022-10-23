Leaders of political parties condemn TN govt over the demise of journo

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday announced solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the family of journalist S Muthukrishnan, 24, who who succumbed to the injuries that he sustained after he fell into an unfinished storm water drainage near Kasi theatre.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the opposition parties have condemned the state government and said the callous approach of the government in executing the storm water drainage works were posing serious threat to the people.

The CM, in a statement, said Muthukrishnan fell into the unfinished storm water drain unexpectedly and sustained serious injuries. He was admitted to the Royapettah government hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries on Sunday afternoon. He expressed condolence to Muthukrishnan's family and his friends in the media.

AIADMK interim general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned that the DMK government has been carrying out a false propaganda over the storm water drainage workers. It stated that 95% of the work has been completed. The government is exhibiting its callous attitude towards the safety of the people, said EPS and pointed out the demise of the journalist Muthukrishnan.

He demanded the government to announce solatium of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the journalist and it should ensure such an incident should not take place in the future.

Joining the issue, ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam held the government responsible for the demise of the journalist Muthukrishnan.

There were complaints that the worksites of the storm water drainage were not barricaded properly to ensure safety of the public.

OPS demanded the government to announce Rs 50 lakh as compensation to Muthukrishnan’s family.

Coming down heavily on the state government, BJP state president K Annamalai said the ongoing storm water drainage works were unfinished in several places in the city and they have turned into “death traps”. It poses a threat to the safety of the people.

The government should take stern action against municipal administration minister K N Nehru and Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor Priya Rajan for claiming that 95% of the storm water drainage works were completed, Annamalai said.