CS Iraianbu oversees the SWD works in Chennai

CHENNAI: With Northeast monsoon just a few days away, the storm water drain (SWD) works are going on full swing in Chennai. Chief Secretary Iraianbu oversaw the progress of work on Sunday.

Desilting works are going on in Buckingham canal, Otteri canal, Mambalam canal.

Iraianbu was at Adyar at 8 am today to inspect the work and had urged the respective officers for a quick completion before the monsoon.

The met department had informed earlier that Tamil Nadu would get a breather from rains for some days before a long spell.