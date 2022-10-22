City

Meera Mithun allegedly goes missing, mother urges cops to find her

An arrest warrant was issued over two months ago and the actress has been missing ever since.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Self-proclaimed model and actress Meera Mithun's mother has a lodge a complaint with the police stating that her daughter has gone missing and need to find her.

This comes after the police are on a lookout for her with an arrest warrant issued over two months ago in the case for using abusive language against the SC/ST community.

She and her friend Sam Abhishek were arrested following complaints from Viduthalai Siruthai Katchi (VCK) that the two derided Dalit people.

The duo was given conditional bail earlier. However, after failing to appear before a city court on September 6 for hearing, an arrest warrant was issued.

Police, however, weren't able to nab them as they were reportedly changing places.

Meera Mithun's mother Shyamala lodged a complaint with the Chennai Commissioner saying her daughter has not communicated for the past few days and requested to find her.

