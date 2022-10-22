Documents, computers gutted in fire at Chennai bank

CHENNAI: A minor fire broke out in the premises of Central Bank of India branch on NSC Bose Road near Broadway. While no person was injured in the fire, police sources said that some of the bank documents and electronic items were damaged.

Police sources said that the fire broke out around 6 am. Passerby noticed thick smoke emanating from the first floor of the three storey building, after which fire tenders reached the scene.

The fire was put off after an ordeal that lasted for more than an hour. Four computers, several hard drives, documents, cheque books and some cash were also charred completely in the fire, said the police.

Customers who had account in the bank thronged to the area to ascertain the extent of the fire and learn if there is any damage to their deposits. Flower Bazaar police have registered a case and are investigating. Preliminary investigations have suggested that the fire was due to a short circuit.

Further investigations are on.