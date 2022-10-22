CMRL invites e-tenders to introduce AC coaches in suburban line

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has invited e-tenders for selecting a consultant to prepare a feasibility study to introduce air-conditioned coaches in Chennai Suburban line (Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu).

The deadline for the bid-submission has been set as November 14 before 4 pm.

Bidders can download the tender document from the e-procurement site for the contract DFR study for the introduction of AC coaches in Chennai Suburban line.