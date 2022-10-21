Watch: Stalin stops convoy to help injured man near Anna Salai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin stopped his convoy to help man who met with an accident on Anna Salai near AG-DMS Metro station in the wee hours of Friday.
The victim was identified as Arulraj of Choolaimedu. He was riding a two-wheeler on Anna Salai when the accident happened as the Chief Minister’s convoy passed.
Stalin and securities who saw him slid off the road immediately stopped to help Arulraj and sent him in an auto to the Royapettah Government Hospital with a guard for treatment.
Stalin also directed Thousand Lights MLA N Ezhilan to visit the hospital to ensure that appropriate treatment is given to him.
