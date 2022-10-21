Owners fined for releasing cattle on roads by GCC

CHENNAI: At least 244 cattle were caught from October 12, 2022 to October 18, 2022 in the areas under the Greater Chennai Corporation and a total fine amount of Rs 4,88,000 was collected from their owners. A release from the department stated that action is being taken against the owners of the cattle that are left in open and they obstruct the traffic.

In this case, 244 cows roaming in the areas under the Greater Chennai Corporation were caught. Cattle roaming on the streets obstructing the public and traffic are being caught by the civic authorities using animal catching vehicles and taken to the Corporation cattle sheds in Puduppet and Perambur.

At present, cattle roaming on the roads are caught and each of the owners are fined Rs 2,000 along with the maintenance cost of the caught cows for two days. If the owner of the captured cows does not pay the fine within two days and recovers the cows, Rs 200 per day will be charged as a maintenance fee for maintaining the cows from the third day.

After the cows are captured, the zonal officials will release them on the affidavit submitted by the owners to take them out of the cowshed after the signatures of the Veterinary Assistant Inspector and the police inspector within the limits where the cow is caught.

They have to get the recommendation signature and submit it to release their cows. When a cow is caught for the third time, the cow will not be returned to the owner and will be handed over to the Blue Cross Society. On behalf of the Corporation, under the supervision of Zonal Health Officers, Veterinary Assistant Doctors and Health Inspectors, in collaboration with the police department, cows roaming on the roads disturbing the public are being caught and fined by the owners. They are advised to take proper care of their cows and not let them roam the streets obstructing the public and traffic.