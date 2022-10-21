Over Rs 7 lakh cash seized from home of arrested inspector

CHENNAI: A search at the house of Anuradha, inspector of Villivakkam all woman police station, who was arrested by sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday, resulted in seizure of Rs 7.21 lakh unaccounted cash on Friday, a release from DVAC said.

Anuradha was recently caught red-handed demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a woman to close a case of trespassing, which the High Court had already investigated, and closed as a mistake of fact. Anuradha had initially taken Rs 1 lakh from the woman, and had harassed her for Rs 20,000 more, which is when the latter filed a complaint with the DVAC.

As part of the investigation, a house search was conducted at Anuradha’s house by the DVAC squad on Friday. While conducting the search, sleuths found and seized unaccounted cash of Rs 7.21 lakh from a steel cupboard.