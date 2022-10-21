3 people die due to asphyxiation at Sriperumbudur hotel

In the last three years, 15 people have died due to manual sewage cleaning in four incidents in Sriperumbudur.

The latest incident happened at Sathyam Grand hotel is located on Chennai-Bangalore National Highway in Sriperumbudur.

On Friday, Ranganathan (51), Naveen Kumar (30) and Thirumalai (18) of Katchipattu village in Sriperumbudur went to clean the septic tank of the hotel.

Police said the tank was about 30-feet-deep and when they opened the tank and entered all three of them inhaled the poisonous gas and became unconscious in the tank.

Soon, the Sriperumbudur police and the fire and rescue team rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation. Since, the tank was filled with sewage there was a delay in the rescue operation. Later sewage of about 15 feet was removed with the help of motors and all three bodies were fished out. The Sriperumbudur police have registered a case against the hotel owner, contractor and manager and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to the Sriperumbudur government hospital.