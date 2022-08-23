Teenager arrested for ganja possession in Chetpet

CHENNAI: City Police have arrested a 19-year-old for possession of ganja in Chetpet on Monday evening.

As part of their ‘Drive against Drugs’ campaign, Chennai police have intensified checks across the city.

Chetpet police had received a tip off about a youngster selling ganja near Shenoy Nagar.

On seeing the cops, the youth took to his heels, but was caught near Pillayar koil street, police said.

Police found 1.2 kg of ganja in his possession. The youth, J Muthukumar, was arrested and was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.