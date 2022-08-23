DGP, CoP commend police team for cracking Fedbank heist case

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), C Sylendra Babu on Monday commended the special team of Chennai Police which cracked the Fedbank gold heist case.

Seven persons, including mastermind, Murugan were arrested and 31.7 kg stolen gold was recovered.

Apart from those involved in the heist, Chennai Police also arrested Inspector, Amalraj, for ‘concealing information’ about stolen valuables. Police recovered a total of 6.5 kg gold from his house and his relative.

Commissioner of Police, Shankar Jiwal too felicitated the special team which arrested the accused involved and recovered the stolen gold and gave them rewards.