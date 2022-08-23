DGP, CoP commend police team for cracking Fedbank heist case

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), C Sylendra Babu on Monday commended the special team of Chennai Police which cracked the Fedbank gold heist case.
Seven persons, including mastermind, Murugan were arrested and 31.7 kg stolen gold was recovered.
Apart from those involved in the heist, Chennai Police also arrested Inspector, Amalraj, for ‘concealing information’ about stolen valuables. Police recovered a total of 6.5 kg gold from his house and his relative.
Commissioner of Police, Shankar Jiwal too felicitated the special team which arrested the accused involved and recovered the stolen gold and gave them rewards.
On August 13 (Saturday), Fedbank staff Murugan with two of his friends locked up two bank staff and escaped with 31.7 kg gold.
Within 24 hours of the incident, police had arrested two persons, Balaji and Santosh and recovered 18 kg gold from them.
By Friday (Aug 19), police arrested all the accused involved in the heist and recovered the stolen gold.
They had tried to melt the stolen jewellery and abandoned the plan, police said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android