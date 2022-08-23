City

AU to host edu fair with top universities from US: Details inside

In a notification, CIR director G Nagarajan said as the top five universities' final year and pre-final year students could interact with its representatives for pursuing higher studies.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Anna University's Centre for International Relations (CIR) has invited top universities in the United States of America to participate in the education fair, which would be held on September 19.

Accordingly, on the occasion, 30 minutes were allocated for networking with the host university and exploring potential partnerships and a detailed presentation will be showcased for students by the visiting institutions.

The notification further said there would be a panel discussion on "How can a STEM Masters in the US fast track your global career?"

Finally, there would be students’ meeting where the representatives of the universities will be allocated a table each, and prospective candidates can walk up to ask any questions to the authorities of the institutions.

